Russian Parliament Just Passed A Bill To Decriminalize Domestic Violence

The bill, which passed after its third and final reading, means domestic violence is no longer a crime.

Russia's parliament voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to decriminalize domestic violence.

Only three lawmakers voted against the "decriminalization of battery" bill, which makes "minor" instances of family violence administrative, not criminal, infractions, and punishable with fines, community service, or jail terms of a maximum of 15 days.

It now moves to President Vladimir Putin for signature; Putin is widely expected to sign the bill.

The move essentially leaves domestic violence survivors in Russia without access to the criminal system, including police investigations.

"It was the only law we could use in a situation of domestic violence when it begins," said Mari Datvya, a lawyer who specializes in domestic violence cases. "We do not have any special legislation against domestic violence."



Russian law categorizes criminal assault by its severity. In July, the Russian parliament removed minor beatings, like pub brawls, from the criminal code entirely, making them an administrative offense. But the new legislation explicitly left violence between family members — even minor violence — in the criminal code.

Backers of the bill called that a "mistake" in Thursday's final reading, according to the Russian news site Meduza, and argued that the decriminalization simply completes that process.

The decriminalization bill will also deprive Russian police of the authority to investigate domestic violence cases that don't end in severe injury.

"Nobody understands why they're doing it," Datvya said. "In July, they said domestic violence is wrong and a very dangerous situation. Now they say we need to decriminalize that, too, because they want to protect the family."

"Protection" means walling the family sphere off from state interference, activists say.

"In our culture also we have this idea that if he beats you, he loves you. It means that if you are in the family circle, when somebody loves you, he beats you, and if he beats you, it’s your fault," said Alena Popova, a women's rights activist in Moscow. "This is your problem, you should solve it yourself, without any help from our state."

Protecting "traditional values" is a hallmark of Russia's increasingly conservative ruling political party, and of the powerful Russian Orthodox Church. It's also a common theme of Yelena Mizulina, chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Family, Women and Children Affairs, who introduced the decriminalization bill in August.

Mizulina is an aggressive conservative force in Russian politics. She was behind the so-called gay propaganda law, which purported to "protect" children from homosexual influence by banning "the promotion of nontraditional sexual relationships." Last year, she introduced a bill to ban public funding for abortions, but that the bill went nowhere.

"She's said very clearly that battery is not [domestic] violence," Datvya said. "So what is violence? Sometimes victims can't go out for months because of bruises on their face."