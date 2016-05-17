Germany Will Help A Leader Wanted For Genocide Build Detention Camps For Refugees

Alexander Koerner / Getty Images

More than 1 million asylum-seekers arrived in Europe from Turkey last year, most of whom crossed the sea from Turkey in rubber boats. In March, the EU agreed to pay nearly $7 billion over the next two years to Turkey. In exchange, Turkey agreed to accept refugees Europe decides to send back.

The EU also recently proposed that member countries refusing to accept some of these people for relocation pay a "solidarity contribution" of nearly $300,000 per head.