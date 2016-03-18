This Is Why Europe's New Deal On Refugees Could Put Women At Risk

A deal announced on Friday between the European Union and Turkey aims to discourage the dangerous journey more than 1 million refugees have made across the Mediterranean Sea, but experts say the agreement raises risks for already vulnerable female refugees.

"Women refugees fleeing five years of bombs and war are at high risk of sexual violence, robbery and exploitation. Returning women refugees to Turkey, and displacing them yet again, will only put them at greater risk of abuse," Liz Bernstein, the executive director of the Nobel Women's Initiative, said in an email to BuzzFeed News.

The group, established by female laureates of the Nobel Peace Prize, also released a report on Monday documenting risks for women crossing the from Turkey to Greece by boat and traveling over land into Western and northern Europe.

The new return policy is likely to disproportionately affect women, who together with children now make up more than half of the refugees on the move to or through Europe, according to recent figures from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

"A lot of them have are trying to catch up to the men who went in 2015, at the beginning of this," said Deni Robey, strategic communications officer for the Women's Refugee Commission (WRC), based in New York. "If you think about the scenario, it's the men [who] made it to Germany or Sweden. The women are coming after, but they’re going to get sent back to Turkey. They're the ones that are going to get returned."

The WRC has published three reports this year on the risks for female refugees on the move through the Balkans and on arrival in Germany and Sweden. Together with UNCHR, the WRC also published a report and recommendations on how the humanitarian community can improve its protections for women from sexual and gender based violence risks in all phases of the journey.