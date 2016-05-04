BuzzFeed News

People Around The World Are Terrified About Donald Trump Possibly Getting A Nomination

This post will be updated as people around the world realize what happened last night.

By Jim Dalrymple II and Ryan Broderick

Posted on May 4, 2016, at 6:20 a.m. ET

Donald Trump won Indiana's primary Tuesday, scoring a pivotal victory that made him the presumptive presidential nominee of the Republican party. Across the world, however, observers were left scratching their heads and rolling their eyes.

Canada

Twitter: @CanadianFanboy
Twitter: @REactionFaye
Twitter: @rh449s

Australia

Twitter: @conceravota
Twitter: @samwdowning
Twitter: @Blazikengod
Japan

Singapore

Twitter: @kixes
India

Twitter: @nikster007
Twitter: @mojorojo
Twitter: @nskathy

Russia

Turkey

Germany

France

Spain

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

Syria

Ethiopia

Twitter: @KaLebhour

United Kingdom

Twitter: @SummerRay
Twitter: @TechnicallyRon
Twitter: @robinince
Republic of Ireland

Twitter: @OwensDamien

Brazil

Mexico

This article features additional contributions from Jules Darmanin, Jun Tsuboike, Guillermo del Palacio, Rachael Krishna, Dani Beck, Victor Stepanov, Sahil Rizwan, Maged Atef, Conz Preti, Javier Aceves, and Manuela Barem.

