The White House Went On Lockdown Friday After A Woman Drove A Van Into A Security Barrier

The US Secret Service said on Twitter that a female driver was apprehended, and that the vehicle did not breach security.

A Tennessee woman rammed a van into a White House security barrier Friday afternoon, sending the presidential residence into lockdown.



The 35-year-old woman, from LaVergne, Tennesse, drove a white minivan into a barrier near 17th and E streets at 2:53 p.m., according to a statement from the US Secret Service. The woman was not able to breach the barrier and was immediately apprehended, the statement added.

Images from the scene showed a white Chevrolet minivan stopped near a security booth.



The Secret Service did not identify the woman, but said the agency has had "previous encounters with the female in the vicinity of the White House resulting in numerous arrests for a variety of criminal violations."