The Bison Is Now America's First "National Mammal"

President Obama signed the National Bison Legacy Act into law Monday, giving bison a status comparable to that of the bald eagle.

A herd of bison near Poplar, Montana, as seen on April 24, 2012.

Bison have now roamed onto a very short list of America's official animals.



On Monday, President Obama signed the the National Bison Legacy Act, making the animal — commonly referred to incorrectly as a "buffalo" — the "national mammal" of the U.S. Congress approved the bill last month.

The legislation elevates the bison to a similar level as the bald eagle, which has been the national bird since 1782. There are no other officially recognized national animals in the U.S., though many states have designated official local fauna.

In addition to its status as an official symbol of the U.S., the bald eagle is protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The bison does not get similar protections with its new status, but is now an officially recognized symbol.