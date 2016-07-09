Uber Pauses Service For Moment Of Silence To "Reflect On Gun Violence"

Users who opened the ride hailing app Friday night were greeted with a message encouraging them to "take a moment to think about what we can do to help."

A day after five police officers were gunned down in Dallas, ride hailing company Uber added a message to its app Friday encouraging users to reflect on recent gun violence.

The message appeared when users opened the app, and stated that "our hearts go out to the victims of this week's terrible gun violence."

"As we move around our cities this weekend, let's take a moment to think about what we can do to help," the message concluded.

Uber launched the message a day after five police officers were killed and seven others wounded by a sniper at a Black Lives Matter protest in Dallas. Two civilians were also wounded in the shooting, and the protest itself was sparked after two black men were killed this week in officer-involved shootings in Louisiana and Minnesota.

Uber also changed the icons of Uber X cars to peace symbols.