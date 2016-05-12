Two Officers Relieved Of Duty After Beating Chase Suspect On Live TV

The officers from Massachusetts and New Hampshire were relieved Thursday pending investigations into the incident.

Two police officers were relieved of duty Thursday after they were seen on live TV beating a chase suspect who appeared to be surrendering.

The officers are members of the Massachusetts and New Hampshire state police departments. In a statement, Massachusetts State Police Colonel Richard McKeon called the incident "disturbing" and said the trooper from his department — who has not been identified — is now the subject of an internal affairs investigation.

A hearing Friday will determine if the trooper will be suspended or face modified duty during the investigation.

McKeon also insisted the "the alleged actions of any one member do not reflect on the rest of the department."

New Hampshire State Police Colonel Robert Quinn told reporters at a news conference that the trooper from his department — who also was not identified — has been relieved without pay during the investigation into the incident.

"The division of state police does not condone the unjustified use of force and it not be tolerated," Quinn added at the conference.

The incident happened Wednesday at the end of a police chase that began in Holden, Massachusetts. The suspect — later identified as Richard Simone, 50 — refused to stop for police, who pursued him through several towns.

Simone eventually got out of his truck in Hudson, New Hampshire. He appeared to surrender to police and was kneeling on the ground when multiple officers lunged forward and began punching him.