Two Former Congressional Staffers Have Been Charged With Sharing Nude Images Of Their Boss

Juan McCullum and Dorene Browne-Louis were indicted this week for sharing images stolen from Stacey Plaskett, a non-voting member of congress from the US Virgin Islands.

Two former staffers of a congressional delegate from the Virgin Islands have been charged in connection with circulating nude images of her and her spouse.

Juan McCullum, 35, and Dorene Browne-Louis, 45, are accused in an indictment unsealed Thursday of illegally obtained the images and a video from an iPhone and then distributing them via text and online.

The alleged victim, Rep. Stacey Plaskett, a Democratic non-voting member of US House of Representatives, told BuzzFeed News in a statement Thursday that the privacy invasion was followed by an "organized smear campaign" in press reports.

She added that she is still "saddened by the damage we suffered as a result of those egregious acts," but is grateful authorities have tracked down the culprits.

"I am deeply grateful to the Capitol Police and US Attorney for the District of Columbia for their thorough and in-depth investigating of the crimes committed against me, and those who I love," Plaskett said.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, McCullum got the nude images in March 2016 after offering to take the delegate's iPhone to an Apple store to get fixed, which is how he allegedly got the password.

