Escaped Prisoners Who Allegedly Killed Two Guards Have Been Captured In Tennessee

Ricky Dubose and Donnie Russell Rowe escaped from a prison bus on Tuesday. They were captured Thursday.

Two Georgia inmates who escaped from a prison bus Tuesday after allegedly killing a pair of prison guards were captured Thursday following a massive manhunt.



Ricky Dubose, 24, and Donnie Russell Rowe, 43, were captured Thursday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) announced on Twitter. Nelly Miles, a GBI spokesperson, told BuzzFeed News the men were captured after breaking into the home of an elderly couple in Tennessee.

At a news conference, Bedford County, Tennessee, Sheriff Austin Swing said authorities received a call from the couple reporting a home invasion around 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The couple said the fugitives tied them up and held them at gunpoint for three hours, threatening to kill them. The men then ate a beef soup dinner the woman had just made, then stole their clothing and jewelry, Swing said.

The fugitives initially tried to force the woman to drive them away, but when one of the couple's vehicles wouldn't start, the men stole the another one and left on their own, Swing said.

Fifteen minutes later, the couple reportedly managed to get free and call police. Swing added that the couple is lucky to be alive, and "extremely traumatized."

The escapees eventually crashed the stolen vehicle and fled on foot. A short manhunt ensued, after which police captured the men.



Swing said shots were fired when the men were apprehended, but no one was injured.

Photos appeared to show both inmates handcuffed and lying on the ground amid a group of law enforcement personnel.