Trump's California Drought Plan: "We're Going To Start Opening Up The Water"

The Republican presidential candidate suggested California should stop "taking the water and shoving it out to sea." The comment suggests he'd divert water away from wetlands and toward farms.

Donald Trump tackled California’s drought Friday, saying he would respond to shortages by “opening up the water.”

The Republican presidential candidate made the comments during a rally in Fresno, California, where many attendees hoisted "farmers for Trump" signs. Early on, he said California has "a water problem that is so insane. It's so ridiculous."

"They're taking the water and shoving it out to sea," Trump exclaimed.

Trump was referring to California's long-running drought, which is now in its fifth straight year and covers 94.5% of the state. Trump did not go into detail on his drought plan but did promise that if elected he would address it.

"If I win, believe me we're going to start opening up the water so that you can have your farmers survive so that your job market will get better," Trump announced.

Later, Trump cast doubt on the existence of the drought, recalling a conversation with farmers who told him water was being pumped into the ocean.

"When I just left 50 or 60 farmers in the back and they can't get water, and I say, 'how tough is it, how bad is the drought?'" Trump recalled. "There is no drought, they turn the water out in to the ocean. And I said 'I've been hearing it.'"