Trump Warns Of "Riots" If He Loses GOP Nomination At Contested Convention

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump warned Wednesday that "you'd have riots" if he were to lose his party's presidential nomination at a contested convention.

Trump, who made the comments during a phone interview with CNN, said that even if he falls just short of the 1,237 delegates needed to cinch the Republican nomination outright, he would have the most, and so should still automatically become the nominee. If that didn't happen, he said, "I think you'd have riots."

"I think you would have problems like you've never seen before," Trump said. "I think bad things would happen."

He added, "I wouldn't lead it, but I think bad things would happen."

Trump currently has a commanding delegate lead over second-place challenger Sen. Ted Cruz. However, Tuesday's primary results — and in particular John Kasich's win in Ohio — increased the odds that no candidate will amass 1,237 delegates before the GOP convention in July.

If that happens, the candidates will have to battle for the nomination at the convention. That scenario also could theoretically open the door for an entirely different candidate to swoop in and win the nomination.