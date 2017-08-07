Trump Spent His No Good Rainy Vacation Day Upset About Vietnam

The president suggested that Sen. Richard Blumenthal "take a nice long vacation in Vietnam." Trump, however, received multiple deferments to avoid the war.

President Trump left the White House Friday for a 17-day vacation at his New Jersey golf club. But unluckily for him, it's raining in New Jersey. Sad!

So what's a vacationing president to do when he's all cooped up inside? What we all do on rainy days, of course: Tweet attacks at political opponents, such as Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal had appeared on CNN Monday morning to discuss Russian meddling in last year's election. He called it "purposeful and relentless," and said there was "potential collusion by the Trump campaign and then obstruction of justice."

Trump continues to refer to the meddling allegations as a "hoax," despite multiple investigations, the conclusion of the US intelligence community that Moscow did interfere, and the revelation that members of the president's inner circle met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer during the campaign.

Trump's barrage of anti-Blumenthal tweets began soon after the CNN appearance, and zeroed in on the Connecticut senator's military record during Vietnam.

Blumenthal said in 2008 he "served in Vietnam" and implied on other occasions that he had been to war. While he did serve in the Marine Corps Reserves during the period, Blumenthal received multiple education and occupational deferments — which allowed him to avoid being drafted — and he was never deployed . He later apologized for exaggerating his military record.

The president continued his tirade against Blumenthal by inviting the senator to "take a nice long vacation in Vietnam" so he could "at least say he was there."

Who would even want to go here?!

It was a pretty sick burn because, look, Vietnam is just horrible.

Like, you definitely don't want to take a "nice long vacation" to the nightmare that is Vietnam — especially when there are way better places to go, like New Jersey.

Tourists wishing they were in New Jersey instead of Vietnam, probably.

Vacationing aside, as Trump's attacks continued Monday, a number of people pointed out that the president also did not serve in Vietnam.

Trump's age would have made him eligible for the draft during the Vietnam War. But like Blumenthal, he received deferments in order to pursue his education. In total, he received four deferments for college.

Then in 1969, Trump graduated from college and snagged a fifth deferment for having bone spurs on his heels. The New York Times noted that up until that point, Trump's medical record had been "unblemished" and he seemed to be the "picture of health."

When asked about the medical deferment, Trump told the Times that he "had a doctor that gave [him] a letter — a very strong letter on the heels."

Vietnam draftees were selected using a lottery system, and in the past Trump has claimed that he avoided the war because the number he received for that lottery was "phenomenal" and particularly high. However, the Times reported that he got his medical deferment more than a year before receiving his draft number.

The Vietnam War was controversial, of course, and while some people avoided service via illegal means, such as burning their draft cards, deferments for school and medical conditions were popular legal methods to dodge deployment.