13 Trump Supporters Who Didn't Think He Was Joking About The Second Amendment

Trump's campaign says his prediction that "Second Amendment people" could stop Hillary Clinton's judicial appointees didn't imply shooting anyone. But some of his supporters took it that way.

By Jim Dalrymple II

Jim Dalrymple II

Last updated on August 9, 2016, at 11:38 p.m. ET

Posted on August 9, 2016, at 11:08 p.m. ET

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump ignited controversy Tuesday when he said "Second Amendment people" could stop Hillary Clinton from appointing anti-gun judges to the Supreme Court. He walked it back fast, saying he was only talking about "political power." But the reaction among some of Trump's supporters was swift and supportive.

JDubsDoubleGat / Via Twitter: @JDubsDoubleGat
Immortan Don / Via Twitter: @SeppTruthTeller
Ricky Vaughn / Via Twitter: @Ricky_Vaughn99

At least some people took a literal interpretation of Trump's comments, indicating that their firearms might be used to violently resist Clinton.

Haywood Trump / Via Twitter: @haywood_chan8
Patrick Scott / Via Twitter: @Dewarsplz
@TroyBlayne / Via Twitter: @TroyBlayne
Stormfront members strangely not interpreting Trump's remarks as "get out and vote."
J.M. Berger @intelwire

Stormfront members strangely not interpreting Trump's remarks as "get out and vote."

Others used Trump's comments as a prompt to suggest that attempts to impose stricter gun control specifically would be met with violence.

@mindofmurphy / Via Twitter: @mindofmurphy
@JohnRiversToo / Via Twitter: @JohnRiversToo
Yes liberals, you are talking about abolishing the 2nd amendment... And yes, we'll go to war if you try it. https://t.co/p2yjjjpi65
Watch Clinton Cash @JaredWyand

Yes liberals, you are talking about abolishing the 2nd amendment... And yes, we'll go to war if you try it. https://t.co/p2yjjjpi65

@AtlanticCent / Via Twitter: @AtlanticCent
@Upshaw_Freeman / Via Twitter: @Upshaw_Freeman

And of course, many others accepted Trump's explanation and blamed the media.

@occdissent / Via Twitter: @occdissent

