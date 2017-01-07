Trump "Open" To Unprecedented Repeal Of Obama National Monument

The controversial Bears Ears National Monument was designated by Obama in December and covers more than a million acres in rural Utah. It has been praised by conservationists, but slammed by locals.

President-elect Donald Trump is said to be open to the idea of repealing President Obama's latest national monument — a potentially unprecedented move by an incoming administration.



Obama created the Bears Ears National Monument last month. The monument — which is similar to a national park — includes 1.35 million acres in Utah’s rugged and picturesque San Juan County. The creation of the monument was a victory for conservationists and some Native American groups, but was sharply criticized by Utah lawmakers and some locals who say it will decimate the local economy.

Now, it appears that Trump could reverse Obama's designation.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who opposed the monument, has "talked to high level officials in the Trump administration and they were open to suggestions Trump could roll back Obama's Bears Ears designation," a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Lee, a Republican, has been among the most vocal critics of the designation and has championed greater state and local control of public lands in the West. Trump's representatives did not respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

Still, Trump has in the past avoided giving specifics about his strategy with public lands, and the communication between his team and Lee's is among the clearest indicators yet that he could move to dismantle Obama's late-term conservation legacy projects that added regulations to existing public land.

How exactly Trump might do that remains unclear. In a speech Wednesday on the Senate floor, Lee argued that "what can be done through unilateral executive action can also be undone the same way."