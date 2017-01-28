Trump Falsely Claimed Muslims Were Prioritized Over Christian Refugees

There was never any rule or law giving Muslims priority over Syria's tiny Christian population.

President Donald Trump reacts to a question in the East Room of the White House White House Friday.

Donald Trump said Friday that it was "almost impossible" for Christian refugees fleeing violence in Syria to be admitted to the US, but that Muslims were free to come in.



That, however, is false.

Trump made the comments during an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network. In a clip released Friday, Trump was asked about the US refugee program and if he sees persecuted Christians "as kind of a priority here?"

"Yes," Trump replied, adding a moment later that "if you were a Christian in Syria it was impossible, at least very tough to get into the United States."

"If you were a Muslim you could come in, but if you were a Christian, it was almost impossible and the reason that was so unfair, everybody was persecuted in all fairness, but they were chopping off the heads of everybody but more so the Christians," Trump said.

However, at least until Friday there was no religious test for refugees seeking to enter the US. In fact, former President Barack Obama previously called the idea of a religious test "shameful."

Bill Frelick, refugee rights program director at Human Rights Watch, told BuzzFeed News "the idea that Christians would be excluded just doesn’t make any sense at all."

"That's just absurd," he continued. "I’ve been involved in this work for more than 30 years and there’s just no suggestion in any way that Christians were precluded. It just is nonsense."