Trump, Who Loves Conspiracy Theories So Much, Insists He's "Not A Conspiratorial Person"

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is "really not a conspiratorial person."

Trump made the comment during an interview in the Oval Office with the Hill Tuesday after he was asked about the "deep state" — a popular right-wing conspiracy theory that alleges liberal globalists are working to undermine the president.

"I don’t like to use it," the president said of the term, "because it sounds so conspiratorial and believe it or not I’m really not a conspiratorial person."

The comment comes from Trump, who has spent years — and effectively began his political career — pushing the debunked Obama-is-Kenyan conspiracy theory by questioning the legitimacy of his predecessor's birth certificate.

Trump has also pushed baseless conspiracy theories that:

• He saw "thousands and thousands" of Muslims in New Jersey celebrating 9/11.

• He won the popular vote in the 2016 election "if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally."



• Climate change, despite scientific consensus, is "a total, and very expensive, hoax!"

And, without any evidence, has:

• Insinuated that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough is actually a murderer.

• Tried to link the father of Sen. Ted Cruz to the assassin who killed John F. Kennedy.



• Flirted with the thoroughly debunked idea that vaccines somehow cause autism.



• Suggested that Google was conspiring to shadow-ban positive news about him.

• Said Democrats conspired to inflate last year's hurricane death toll in Puerto Rico, which was determined by a team of scholars and independent researchers.

And while Trump said "I don’t like to use" the phrase "deep state," he's used it here:

