Trump Campaign Manager Won't Be Prosecuted For Battery, Report Says

Prosecutors have decided not to move forward with a battery case against Corey Lewandowski, who allegedly manhandled former Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields. She reportedly is now exploring the possibility of a defamation lawsuit against both Trump and Lewandowski.

The decision not to prosecute Lewandowski is expected to be announced Thursday afternoon by Palm Beach County State Attorney David Aronberg, Politico first reported. Aronberg did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News request for comment.

Lewandowski was charged with simple battery after allegedly grabbing Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields and nearly knocking her to the ground at a campaign event in Florida. A Washington Post reporter saw the incident and said Lewandowski was responsible.

Fields tweeted Wednesday that prosecutors approached her about a deal, and that she had been open to the idea.