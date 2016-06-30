Trump Points Out Plane, Says It's Mexico “Getting Ready To Attack"

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee made the comment Thursday while speaking in New Hampshire.

During a speech in New Hampshire Thursday, Donald Trump pointed to an aircraft passing overhead and told the crowd: "That could be a Mexican plane up there. They're getting ready to attack."

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee stopped his prepared remarks in Manchester to make the comment as the plane's engines became audible.

Moments earlier, Trump had been listing manufacturing jobs that moved to China and Mexico. He also repeatedly slammed the World Trade Organization, the North American Free Trade Agreement, and American leaders — particularly the Clintons.

He also doubled down on his promise to build a wall along the Mexican border.

"People are going to come into our country, but they’re going to come in legally," he told the small crowd attending the private event.

On trade deficits, Trump reiterated his ambition to "make better deals."

"I want to make better deals with Mexico,” he said. "I want to make better deals with China."