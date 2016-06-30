Trump Points Out Plane, Says It's Mexico “Getting Ready To Attack"
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee made the comment Thursday while speaking in New Hampshire.
The presumptive Republican presidential nominee stopped his prepared remarks in Manchester to make the comment as the plane's engines became audible.
Moments earlier, Trump had been listing manufacturing jobs that moved to China and Mexico. He also repeatedly slammed the World Trade Organization, the North American Free Trade Agreement, and American leaders — particularly the Clintons.
He also doubled down on his promise to build a wall along the Mexican border.
"People are going to come into our country, but they’re going to come in legally," he told the small crowd attending the private event.
On trade deficits, Trump reiterated his ambition to "make better deals."
"I want to make better deals with Mexico,” he said. "I want to make better deals with China."
Trump also said he'd consider a woman's suggestion that hijab-wearing TSA agents be replaced with veterans.
The woman, who identified herself as a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars auxiliary, asked Trump why military retirees weren't being employed within TSA or U.S. Border Patrol.
"Get rid of all these heebie jabbies they wear at TSA, I've seen them myself," the woman said.
"I understand that," Trump replied.
"We need the veterans back in there to take it. They fought for this country and they defended it, they'll still do that," the woman continued.
"You know, we are looking at that," Trump said. "And we are looking at that. We're looking at a lot of things."
-
Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Jim Dalrymple II at jim.dalrymple@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Claudia Koerner is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Koerner at claudia.koerner@buzzfeed.com.