Trump And Clinton Accuse Each Of Being Puppets For Russia

Clinton accused Russia of spying on Americans and giving information to WikiLeaks. Trump countered that Clinton is "the puppet" of the Russians.

The exchange came while Clinton was responding to a question about open borders. After saying that she wants a global energy market, Clinton slammed WikiLeaks for getting information from Russian hackers.

"What's really important about WikiLeaks is that the Russian government has engaged in espionage against Americans," Clinton said, adding that the Russians then gave that information to WikiLeaks "for the purpose of putting it on the internet."

Clinton later asked if Trump would "admit and condemn that the Russians are doing this and make it clear that he will not have the help of Putin in this election."

Trump initially deflected Clinton's challenge to reject the alleged Russian hack, instead repeatedly insisting that Clinton wants open borders. However, when Clinton referenced Trump moments later and said Putin would "rather have a puppet as president of the United States," the Republican nominee fired back.

"You're the puppet," he said.