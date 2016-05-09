Deadly Tornadoes Tear Across Oklahoma, Leaving Path Of Destruction

The weather service announced the two tornadoes that caused the deaths were rated "high end EF3" with winds up to 165 mph. One twister was up to mile wide.

Officials declared a tornado emergency Monday afternoon in Oklahoma after multiple tornadoes touched down, killing at least two people and tearing buildings apart.

Images showed a large, wedge tornado near Sulphur, about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City. Witnesses also reported seeing the tornado near Roff, about 12 miles northeast of Sulphur.

At least seven confirmed tornadoes touched down in the region Monday, the National Weather Service office in Norman, Oklahoma, said. On Tuesday, the NWS announced the two tornadoes that caused the deaths were rated "high end EF3" with winds up to 165 mph. The tornado that struck the Sulphur area was up to a mile wide.

A series of tornado warnings were issued for the region, including a tornado emergency for Roff and nearby Hickory. The NWS warned that "complete destruction" was possible.