Tila Tequila Suspended From Twitter After Posting Hate Speech

The former reality TV star has used social media in recent years to express sympathy with Hitler and suggest that people should be rounded up into camps.

Tila Tequila's Twitter account was suspended on Monday, capping off the social media star's long and bizarre embrace of hate speech and Nazism.

Twitter confirmed to BuzzFeed News that it had taken down Tequila's account. Though the social network did not elaborate on the process by which it decided to deactivate the account, Tequila's tweets have in the past generated controversy for apparently including hate speech.

Earlier this month, Tequila, 35, tweeted, "Are you and your people ready to be rounded up to FEMA camps? Actually, that may be letting you off too easy!"

Over the weekend, Tequila — born in Singapore to a Vietnamese family and raised in Texas — shared an image of herself performing a Nazi salute with two men. The image was taken at a gathering of the white nationalist National Policy Institute in Washington, DC. She tweeted it with the caption "Seig heil!"

