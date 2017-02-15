BuzzFeed News

A "Firefall" Is Currently Flowing Through Yosemite

For a couple of weeks in February, Horsetail Fall looks like it's a river of flowing lava.

By Jim Dalrymple II

Jim Dalrymple II

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 15, 2017, at 5:51 p.m. ET

You probably already know that Yosemite National Park is a pretty amazing place, but take a look at what's going on there right now:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @sangeetadeyphotography

That's Yosemite's Horsetail Fall, which flows over the famous granite cliff El Capitan. And even though it looks like a burning ribbon of lava, actually, it's just water.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @rayophotography13
The reason the water looks like it's glowing is because each year the setting sun lines up just perfectly, bathing the falls in gold and red light. The resulting phenomenon is known as a "firefall."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @brianchanphotography

The firefall can happen for a couple of weeks in February each year, but only if it's clear. There also has to be enough snow and runoff to feed the the waterfall, which is more than 1,500 tall.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @surfnsnowboard
If the conditions are just right, the firefall appears for a few minutes around sunset. It's sort of like Manhattanhenge in that it requires everything to line up just right, with an amazing result.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @paulrujiphoto

Here's a timelapse of the firefall waxing and waning this week. Enjoy.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

