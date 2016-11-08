The Sagebrush Candidate: McMullin Wants The Feds Out Of The West

Independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin wants to transfer control of federal lands back to the states. It's a popular idea in the rural West, one that has prompted protests and, occasionally, violence.

PROVO, Utah — When independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin launched his long-shot campaign earlier this year, he immediately became known as the #NeverTrump choice, the Mormon candidate, and the guy trying to start a new conservative party.

But there's another issue that has made up an important part of his campaign as well: He wants to transfer the federal government's control of vast stretches of land in the West back to the states.

"It's unreasonable for 50% of the West to be controlled by the federal government," McMullin told BuzzFeed News Monday night after a rally in Provo, Utah.

McMullin believes federal land in the West — which includes expansive stretches of Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and other states — would be better managed by state governments. It's a concept that has been floating around for decades, occasionally flaring up into protests and conflicts known as the Sagebrush Rebellion.

Monday night, McMullin described the extent of federal lands in the West as "just unacceptable" and added that he "would be in favor of transferring that land back."

"I was born here but raised in Washington state where we have a serious forest fire problem and it is in part because the federal government is such a terrible manager of those lands," McMullin said. "I just believe that locals can do a better job. They're closer to the land they're closer to the needs of the population of the land. They're right there to take care of it.

McMullin's position puts him in curious company; that's the same position held by the Bundy family of Oregon and Nevada standoff fame, a county commissioner who served jail time for a protest in Utah's San Juan County, and dozens of other western protesters over the years.

