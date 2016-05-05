FBI Interviews Top Clinton Aides In Email Investigation

Federal agents questioned Huma Abedin and other advisers to the Democratic candidate as part of an investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server.

Huma Abedin, right, visits a Dunkin' Donuts with Hillary Clinton in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Feb. 7.

Federal agents have interviewed top aides to Hillary Clinton, including her long-time adviser Huma Abedin, about the candidate's use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state, sources said Thursday.

Unnamed government sources confirmed to the Los Angeles Times, CNN and other outlets that the interviews had taken place.

According to the the Times, the interview with Abedin took place on April 5 and lasted for roughly two hours. CNN reported that "aides," plural, were interviewed, including Abedin and Bryan Pagliano, who spoke with investigators earlier this year.

Once investigators complete their investigation, the Justice Department will determine if anyone should face criminal charges. The unnamed officials said Thursday that the investigation has so far not revealed evidence that Clinton intentionally broke the law. Officials have not said when the investigation might be finished.

The FBI and the Clinton campaign did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News requests for comment Thursday.

Clinton — the Democratic frontrunner for president — has earned considerable criticism for her use of a private email server, particularly from Republican rivals such as Donald Trump, who often refers to her as "crooked Hillary." Last year, the State Department also began publicly releasing thousands of pages of Clinton's emails.

Investigators have yet to interview Clinton herself. However, in a statement distributed to media Thursday her campaign said she "has offered to answer any questions that would help the Justice Department complete its review, and we hope and expect that anyone else who is asked would do the same."

"We are confident the review will conclude that nothing inappropriate took place," the statement added.