The Far Right Is Freaking Out Over Kanye West's Tweets About Donald Trump

"It's the return of Americana and not being a coward and having your own internal compass," conspiracy theorist Alex Jones said of West's tweets.

A series of pro-Trump tweets from Kanye West sent the far right into a gleeful fit Wednesday, turning a simmering flirtation with the rapper into a full-blown love-fest from a conservative movement that more often rails against hip-hop and the entertainment industry than praises it.

West's Trump-themed tweetstorm Wednesday began with a message about "free thinkers," followed by the assertion that "you don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him." It eventually featured a picture of one of Trump's signature Make America Great Again hats, a screenshot of Trump retweeting West, and criticism of former Democratic president Barack Obama.

The tweets prompted significant head-scratching — and some backlash — from West's fans. But among high-profile figures on the far right, the rapper's comments were quickly hailed as a courageous pushback against mainstream liberal centers of cultural and political power.

The praise came from some of the most controversial figures on the right, many of whom have emerged in the wake of Trump's political rise, and some of whom have at times been accused of harboring racist and extremist views.

In the hours after West's tweets, Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones posted two different videos praising the artist.

"The fact that they're flipping out so bad and trying to bully him into submission and he's not bowing down is powerful, it's a revolutionary idea," Jones said of West's response toward the reaction to his tweets. "It's the return of Americana and not being a coward and having your own internal compass."

"The fact is that he's standing up to the thought police and the bullies at an absolute critical time right now," Jones added.