Taylor Swift Is Donating $1 Million To Louisiana Flood Relief

The singer's donation comes as the state grapples with historic flooding that has left at least 10 people dead and damaged tens of thousands of homes.

Taylor Swift arrives at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on April 3.

Pop singer Taylor Swift is donating $1 million to flood relief efforts in Louisiana after the state was pummeled by torrential rains in recent days.



The flooding has killed at least 10 people and left thousands of others displaced.



Swift told the Associated Press about the donation Tuesday, saying the people of Louisiana "made us feel completely at home" last year when she began her 1989 tour in the state.

"The fact that so many people in Louisiana have been forced out of their own homes this week is heartbreaking," Swift said.

