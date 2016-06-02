St. Louis Police Officers Won't Be Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Teen

Prosecutors announced Thursday that they will not charge the two officers who killed 18-year-old Mansur Ball-Bey in August 2015.

At this stage the question asked to cops is always the same: "Why do you always shoot to kill?" #Ferguson

Two St. Louis police officers who shot and killed a black 18-year-old last year will not face charges, a prosecutor announced Thursday.

Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce said in a statement that the two officers who killed Mansur Ball-Bey on Aug. 19 will not be charged because "there is insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt" that they didn't shoot in self-defense.

Joyce went on to call the shooting "a tragedy in every aspect of the word."

"I'm sorry for the pain that the Ball-Bey family is experiencing right now," she added.

The shooting happened when the two white officers — identified in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as Kyle Chandler and Ronald Vaughn — arrived at a two-family flat to serve a search warrant for drugs and firearms.

While the officers were there, they and an unnamed witness saw Ball-Bey run outside with a gun, according to Joyce's statement. The officers reported that they saw Ball-Bey point the gun at them and in response opened fire.

Ball-Bey died at the scene and protests ensued in the surrounding neighborhood.