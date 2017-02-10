Six Patriots Players Are Refusing To Meet Trump, Raising The Pressure On Their Teammates

Tight end Martellus Bennett was the first to back out of the traditional post-Super Bowl White House trip. Fans have been stepping up pressure for more team members to boycott the meeting.

Fresh off their win at the Super Bowl, six members of the New England Patriots have backed out of the traditional post-game meeting with President Donald Trump — a sharp new sign of deepening American divisions.

Tight end Martellus Bennett was the first player to back out of the meeting at the White House, which is typically held for members of the team that won the Super Bowl. Bennett announced he wouldn't be attending the meeting shortly after the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The next day, safety Devin McCourty joined Bennett, saying he would not attend the meeting because "I don’t feel accepted in the White House."

"With the president having so many strong opinions and prejudices I believe certain people might feel accepted there while others won’t,” he said in an interview with Time.

Other team members soon followed: On Wednesday, linebacker Dont’a Hightower said he wouldn't attend. Then, on Thursday, running back LeGarrette Blount, defensive tackle Alan Branch, and defensive end Chris Long all said they would not be attending the meeting with Trump.