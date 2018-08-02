Safeway Employees Called Police On A Black Woman Donating To A Homeless Man

Erika Martin had just given a bag of dog food to a homeless man in the parking lot of a Mountain View, California, Safeway grocery store last month when multiple police cars suddenly pulled up around her.



"I'm backing out and the next thing I know the cop blocks me in," Martin told BuzzFeed News of the July 8 incident. An officer soon explained that they had been "called to Safeway because you fit the description of someone taking items out of the store."

Martin, who is black, was shocked; not only had she not stolen anything, she recalled Wednesday evening, but she had never entered the store or even left her car. The only reason she was there in the first place was because she knew the homeless man, who went by the name Rabbit, had a dog that would need food.

"It happened because we were doing a good deed," she said.

In the end, police ultimately left without charging anyone. Safeway has apologized, and is conducting an internal investigation. But Martin said the incident still left her 9-year-old son traumatized. And she believes she was racially profiled, making her experience the latest in a growing list of high profile incidents in which black Americans were apparently discriminated against while doing routine activities in their neighborhoods.

Mountain View Police confirmed many of the details of Martin's story Wednesday in a statement to BuzzFeed News, saying they were called by an employee who "believed there was an in-progress theft occurring in their store." The employee thought "a man and a woman as well as children were working together to try and take items from the store," according to police.

The employee described the male suspect as a "black adult man," according to police, and also provided descriptions of children that matched Martin's son and several nieces and nephews, who were there as well.

Martin said her son, nieces, and nephews did go into the store but only to ask for free cookie samples at the bakery. They didn't steal anything, she added, though at one point she saw a Safeway manager run outside, "look at me as if I did something wrong," then return to the store.

Police arrived minutes later, Martin said. Five officers ultimately arrived — a response the department describes as "not atypical" — and spoke with Martin, Safeway staffers, and Martin's sister who was also there and recorded part of the incident on her phone.