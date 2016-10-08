Here's The Long, Long, Long List Of Republicans Abandoning Trump Leaders of Trump's own party called his comments "vile degradations" and inexcusable. And multiple Republicans are calling on him to drop out of the race. Twitter

Evan Vucci / AP

Donald Trump's presidential campaign was in meltdown on Saturday after the Washington Post published a video in which he talked about trying to have sex with a married woman and insinuating he sexually assaulted women. “I did try and fuck her. She was married," Trump said in the video, adding later that as a star he can "do anything" to women, including "grab them by the pussy." The conversation was recorded in 2005 while Trump was preparing to film a cameo on a soap opera. The video earned Trump some of the harshest criticism yet, with numerous high-profile political leaders, including many from his own party, calling the comments unforgivable. A growing list of Republicans have since abandoned the candidate altogether, with many calling for Trump to step down and make way for his running mate, Mike Pence, to lead the ticket. The Republican National Committee on Saturday temporarily halted some operations for its Victory project, which is designed to help elect Trump, Politico reported. On Saturday, though, Trump vowed he would never withdraw from the race. “No, I’m not quitting this race. I have tremendous support,” he told the Washington Post.

Here are all the Republicans abandoning or lashing out at Trump for his comments:

Arizona Sen. John McCain, who was the Republican presidential nominee in 2008, said there were "no excuses" for Trump's comments. On Saturday, he withdrew his support. Susan Walsh / AP

In a statement, McCain said that "there are no excuses for Donald Trump's offensive and demeaning comments." "No woman should ever be victimized by this kind of inappropriate behavior. He alone bears the burden of his conduct and alone should suffer the consequences." His statement on Saturday said he wanted to support Trump because "as a past nominee" he felt it important to respect the nomination process: But Donald Trump’s behavior this week, concluding with the disclosure of his demeaning comments about women and his boasts about sexual assaults, make it impossible to continue to offer even conditional support for his candidacy. Cindy, with her strong background in human rights and respect for women fully agrees with me in this.



Cindy and I will not vote for Donald Trump. I have never voted for a Democratic presidential candidate and we will not vote for Hillary Clinton. We will write in the name of some good conservative Republican who is qualified to be President.

John Thune, the third-highest-ranking Republican in the Senate, said Trump needs to withdraw from the race. Donald Trump should withdraw and Mike Pence should be our nominee effective immediately.

New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte, who is facing a tough re-election race, said Saturday that she would not vote for Trump — but would instead write in Mike Pence's name. Brian Snyder / Reuters

Ayotte, who previously said she would vote for Trump despite her criticisms of him, said on Twitter that she "will not support a candidate for president who brags about degrading and assaulting women." I will not vote for Donald Trump. Read my statement here:

Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, another former Trump backer , said he would instead write in Pence's name. If Donald Trump wishes to defeat Hillary Clinton, he should do the only thing that will allow us to do so - step as… https://t.co/dadkKUdL5a

Rep. Joe Heck, who is running for retiring Sen. Harry Reid's seat in Nevada, told a rally in Las Vegas he would not support the Republican presidential candidate. David Becker / AP

"I accept that none of us are perfect. Truly, I am not infallible," he said Saturday. "However, I can no longer look past the pattern of behavior and comments that have been made by Donald Trump. Therefore, I cannot in good conscience continue to support Donald Trump nor can I vote for Hillary Clinton. "My wife, my daughters, my mom, my sister, and all women deserve better. All Americans deserve better. "I believe our only option is to formally ask Mr. Trump to step down and allow Republicans the opportunity to elect someone who will provide us with the strong leadership we desperately need and Americans deserve," he said, to scattered boos.

Jason Chaffetz, a congressman from Utah, also revoked his support for Trump on Friday night, saying, "I'm out. I'm pulling my endorsement." J. Scott Applewhite / AP In an interview with the Salt Lake Tribune, Chaffetz — a prominent Republican in the House — continued, saying, "I can not support in any way, shape or form the comments or approach Donald Trump has taken." "This is so over the top, it is not even acceptable in locker rooms," Chaffetz said. "It shouldn't be acceptable anywhere. We are talking about the president of the United States. I want someone of high moral values." Chaffetz later said on CNN that he has a 15-year-old daughter and he cannot "look her in the eye and tell her I endorsed Donald Trump for president when he acts like this." He added that Trump's comments were "not just locker room talk. This is offensive and it was absolutely and totally wrong." "I think we should all stand up and say we’re not going to tolerate this," he continued. Chaffetz and Herbert — both Mormons from a deeply red state — were the first high-level Republicans to publicly pull support from their own party's candidate.

Rep. Martha Roby of Alabama also recanted her previous endorsement of Trump, saying he needs to "step aside and allow a responsible, respectable Republican to lead the ticket." Donald Trump's behavior makes him unacceptable as a candidate for president, and I won't vote for him. Full state… https://t.co/NTSla1JTul

Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho also pulled his endorsement and called on Trump to step aside. I can no longer endorse Donald Trump. Read my full statement:

Gov. Gary Herbert of Utah announced Friday night that in light of the comments he would no longer vote for Trump. Donald Trump's statements are beyond offensive & despicable. While I cannot vote for Hillary Clinton, I will not vote for Trump. #utpol Herbert, who leads one of the most deeply red states in the US, had previously said he would vote for Trump. However, Friday he called Trump's comments "offensive and despicable." Herbert's reversal and criticism — along with similar remarks from other leaders with Utah ties like Mitt Romney and Jon Huntsman Jr. — likely exacerbate what Trump himself has described as a "tremendous problem" in the Beehive State.

Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer, who previously said she supported Trump for president, said it would be wise for him to step aside. The comments made by Mr. Trump were disgusting and totally unacceptable under any circumstance. (1/2)

It would be wise for him to step aside and allow Mike Pence to serve as our party's nominee. (2/2)

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she wouldn't support her party's nominee, saying he had "forfeited the right" to be the GOP standard-bearer. I cannot and will not support Donald Trump for president. He has forfeited the right to be our party’s nominee.

Her colleague Sen. Dan Sullivan also said the "reprehensible revelations" about Trump had led him to withdraw his endorsement. Im calling on Trump to step aside for Gov. Pence. Trump can’t lead on critical issue of ending dom violence & sexua… https://t.co/HkmZ3MGLoc

"Enough is enough," said. Gov. Dennis Daugaard on Saturday, calling on Trump to step aside. Enough is enough. Donald Trump should withdraw in favor of Governor Mike Pence. This election is too important.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said he would not vote for Trump because the video exposed "an established pattern" that is "repulsive and unacceptable." Cathleen Allison / AP

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former California governor and actor, said he will not vote for a Republican candidate for president for the first time since 1983. As proud as I am to label myself a Republican, there is one label that I hold above all else - American. My full st… https://t.co/awlat7Nb02

Former Minnesota Gov. Tim Pawlenty also pulled his endorsement. Charles Dharapak / AP "Although I'd hoped he could have risen to the occasion, it's clear Trump is unwilling or unable to demonstrate even the most basic level of discipline, character and judgment necessary to lead our great nation," said Pawlenty. "He is unsound, uninformed, unhinged and unfit to be President of the United States, and I am withdrawing my support for him."

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he was "sickened" by Trump's comments, and disinvited Trump to campaign in Wisconsin this weekend. Cliff Owen / AP In a statement Friday evening, Ryan said he was "sickened by what I heard today." "Women are to be championed and revered, not objectified," he said. "I hope Mr. Turmp treats this situation with the seriousness it deserves and works to demonstrate to the country that he has greater respect for women than this clip suggests." Ryan and Trump were scheduled to campaign together for the first time on Saturday in Wisconsin, but Ryan said in the statement that Trump will no longer be attending the event.

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney called the comments "vile degradations." Hitting on married women? Condoning assault? Such vile degradations demean our wives and daughters and corrupt America's face to the world. Romney has been one of Trump's highest-profile critics this election season, but his response to Trump's hot mic conversation ranks as some of his harshest criticism yet. At Rep. Heck's rally in Las Vegas on Saturday, Romney repeated his criticisms. "I was offended and dismayed by what was said and done by Mr. Trump. I think it's degrading to our women, our daughters, our granddaughters and future generations," he said.

Sen. Marco Rubio, another former rival in the Republican primaries, called the comments "vulgar, egregious, and impossible to justify." Donald's comments were vulgar, egregious & impossible to justify. No one should ever talk about any woman in those terms, even in private.

Trump's former primary challenger, Carly Fiorina, said Saturday that the businessman should make way for Mike Pence. Joshua Roberts / Reuters

She released the following statement on Facebook: Donald Trump does not represent me or my party. I understand the responsibility of Republicans to support their nominee. Our nominee has weighty responsibilities as well. Donald Trump has manifestly failed in these responsibilities.



I have traveled the country for years warning Americans that Hillary Clinton is unfit to be President.



We must have a conservative in the White House to restore accountability, opportunity and security. For the sake of our Constitution and the rule of law, we must defeat Hillary Clinton.



Today I ask Donald Trump to step aside and for the RNC to replace him with Gov. Mike Pence.

Sen. Ted Cruz, who also challenged Trump for their party's nomination before endorsing him last month, called Trump's comments "disturbing and inappropriate," adding, "there is simply no excuse for them." Twitter / Via Twitter: @tedcruz

Jeb Bush, former governor of Florida and another 2016 Republican presidential contender, tweeted that "no apology can excuse away Donald Trump's reprehensible comments degrading women." As the grandfather of two precious girls, I find that no apology can excuse away Donald Trump's reprehensible comments degrading women.

On Saturday, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, also a former Republican contender, said Trump's comments were indefensible. Make no mistake the comments were wrong and offensive. They are indefensible.

"Nothing that has happened in the last 48 hours is surprising to me or many others," he said in another statement on Saturday that made clear he would not vote for Trump. He said his long-standing decision to decline to endorse Trump had been vindicated.

Reince Priebus, the chairman of the Republican Party, said in a statement that "no woman should ever be described in these terms or talked about in this manner. Ever." Mpi10 / mpi10/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx

Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, called Trump's comments "repugnant" in a statement to BuzzFeed News. J. Scott Applewhite / AP "These comments are repugnant, and unacceptable in any circumstance," McConnell said. "As the father of three daughters, I strongly believe that Trump needs to apologize directly to women and girls everywhere, and take full responsibility for the utter lack of respect for women shown in his comments on that tape."

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, a GOP rising star and prominent Trump backer, said there was "no excuse" for his comments. The comments DJT made are lewd & insulting. There is no excuse, and no room for such reprehensible and objectifying talk about anyone, ever.

Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said Trump should "step aside. Step down. Let someone else carry the banner of these principles." View this post on Facebook Facebook: video.php In an impassioned video posted on Facebook early Saturday, Lee called Trump a "distraction." Lee had long been a holdout against Trump and in June ticked off a list of issues he had with the candidate. Lee also shot down the prospect that he could be one of Trump's Supreme Court nominees.

Illinois Sen. Mark Kirk called on Trump to drop out of the race. .@realDonaldTrump should drop out. @GOP should engage rules for emergency replacement.

Jon Huntsman Jr., the former governor of Utah and a presidential contender in 2012, also called on Trump to drop out. Al Hartmann / AP Huntsman told the Salt Lake Tribune that Trump should let his running mate, Mike Pence, become the Republican presidential nominee. "In a campaign cycle that has been nothing but a race to the bottom — at such a critical moment for our nation — and with so many who have tried to be respectful of a record primary vote, the time has come for Governor Pence to lead the ticket," Huntsman said. Just last week, Huntsman had said he planned to vote for Trump despite disagreeing with him on a "range of issues."

Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake said "America deserves far better" than Trump. America deserves far better than @realDonaldTrump

Sen. Orrin Hatch called the comments "offensive and disgusting" and said "there is no excuse for such degrading behavior." Senator Hatch's statement on Donald Trump's offensive comments-- #utpol

West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said, "The appropriate next step may be for him to reexamine his candidacy." WV GOP Sen. Shelley Moore Capito: Trump should "re-examine his candidacy".

Alabama Rep. Bradley Byrne said Trump is not fit to be president. "Donald Trump's comments regarding women were disgraceful and appalling," Byrne said in a statement. "There are absolutely no circumstances under which it would ever be appropriate to speak of women in such a way." "It is now clear Donald Trump is not fit to be President of the United States and cannot defeat Hillary Clinton. I believe he should step aside and allow Governor Pence to lead the Republican ticket," he said.

Colorado Rep. Mike Coffman called on Trump to step aside Friday night "for the good of the country." Brennan Linsley / AP In a statement distributed to multiple media outlets, Coffman said that "for the good of the country and to give the Republicans a chance of defeating Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump should step aside." "His defeat at this point seems almost certain and four years of Hillary Clinton is not what is best for this country," the statement continued. "Mr. Trump should put the country first and do the right thing." Coffman has a history of resisting Trump — for example, saying in an August ad that "I don't care for him much."

Utah Rep. Mia Love, the first black female Republican in Congress, said Trump should step aside "for the good of the party, and the country." View this post on Facebook Facebook: miablove

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt also walked back his past Trump support and said the candidate should withdraw. For the benefit of the country, the party and his family, and for his own good, @realDonaldTrump should withdraw. More and worse oppo coming

Former Trump policy coordinator Pratik Chougule said he regrets working for the campaign and "under no circumstances" will he vote for Trump. Fmr Trump policy coordinator renounces him, says he regrets working for him and won't vote for him - https://t.co/8d2TiZZh2F "I regret my decision last April to join the campaign as policy coordinator," Chougule wrote on LinkedIn. "Although I left the campaign in August for a variety of reasons, I wish that I had done so sooner and spoken out more forcefully against a candidate who embodies the worst excesses of our culture."

Senator Rob Portman from Ohio withdrew his support Saturday evening. While I continue to respect those who still support Donald Trump, I can no longer support him. Read my statement: https://t.co/7OGYW98KGF

In a written statement, the Ohio senator said he still opposed Hillary Clinton for president, but that he could no longer support Trump's candidacy for the White House. Instead, Portman wrote in the statement, he would vote for Mike Pence — Trump's pick for vice president — for president. "I thought it was appropriate to respect the millions of voters across the country who chose Donald Trump as the Republican Party nominee. While I continue to respect those who still support Donald Trump, I can no longer support him," the statement read. "I continue to believe our country cannot afford a Hillary Clinton presidency. I will be voting for Mike Pence for President."

On Sunday, Gov. Bill Haslam issued a statement saying that for the “good of the nation” Trump should drop out of the race. Mike Theiler / Reuters

Haslam said that in the past he expressed concerns with Trump’s policy positions and objected to many of the things he said during the campaign. “I want to emphasize that character in our leaders does matter. None of us in elected office are perfect, but the decisions that are made in the Oval Office have too many consequences to ignore the behavior we have seen," Haslam said in a statement. “It is time for the good of the nation and the Republican Party for Donald Trump to step aside and let Gov. Mike Pence assume the role as the party’s nominee. If he does not step aside, I will write in a Republican for the office of President."

Rep. Kay Granger of Texas said Sunday that Trump should withdraw after his "disgusting" comments. Associated Press

During the Republican primary, Granger had sharply criticized Trump's run for president — saying that "he definitely should not be considered to speak for our nation as our president" — and she never endorsed him in the general election. Yet she twisted the knife further on Sunday with a statement calling on him to drop out. "We have heard rumors about the insensitive and vulgar things Mr. Trump says about women," Granger, a Republican from Texas's 12th District, said in a statement to local news outlets. "But watching that video is disgusting. Mr. Trump should remove himself from consideration as Commander in Chief."