Protesters Take To The Streets After Police Fatally Shoot Black Man In Charlotte

The shooting happened Tuesday after police confronted a man they say had a gun. Protesters and family members disputed that account, however, and took to the streets Tuesday evening.

Protests erupted Tuesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina, after police shot and killed a man in an apartment complex parking lot.



The shooting happened around 4 p.m. when officers arrived at the apartment complex looking for a suspect with an outstanding warrant, Charlotte Police Chief Kerr Putney said at a news conference. While officers were there, they saw another man with a gun and shot him, he added.

"He makes some imminent threat to them, and because of that at least one of our officers fired rounds at the subject, shooting," Putney said. "And now he is deceased."

A gun was recovered at the scene, Putney added.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Charlotte police identified the dead man as 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott and the officer who opened fire as Brentley Vinson.

The Charlotte Observer reported that both Scott and Vinson are black.

On social media, people identifying themselves as Scott's family members questioned the police account of the shooting.