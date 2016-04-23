Suspected Arizona Freeway Shooter To Have Charges Dismissed

Leslie Allen Merritt Jr. was charged in September for opening fire on moving vehicles in the Phoenix area. Prosecutors now say they need to keep investigating the shootings before continuing the case.

Leslie Allen Merritt Jr., makes his way to appear before a judge at the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 19 in Phoenix.

Arizona prosecutors moved Friday to dismiss charges against a man who was accused of repeatedly shooting at moving vehicles in the Phoenix area last summer, injuring one person and heightening fears across the region.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office asked a judge to dismiss the charges against Leslie Allen Merritt Jr., 21. Assuming the judge grants the request — which Cobb expects will happen Monday — the charges will be dismissed "without prejudice," meaning prosecutors have the freedom to refile them in the future.

The shootings began in late August and targeted moving vehicles on Interstate 10 and other roads, prompting fear in the region. Merritt was arrested in September and eventually faced 15 charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and drive-by shooting.

No one was killed or seriously injured in the shootings. However, a 13-year-old girl was cut by shattered glass. Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Frank Milstead also referred to the shootings as "domestic terrorism crimes."

"Anytime that you have multiple shootings against American citizens on a highway, that's terrorism," Milstead said. "They're trying to frighten or kill somebody."

Despite his arrest, Merritt said he was innocent, telling authorities "you have the wrong guy."