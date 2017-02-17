President Trump Wants You To Take This Bizarre Survey On Media Bias

"If anything it’s like a fan survey," one expert said of Trump's questions.

After a rambling and combative press conference Thursday, President Donald Trump's campaign sent out a survey asking people to weigh in on just how terrible they think the news media is.

The Trump administration has suffered a series of setbacks in recent days, including the departure of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and the withdrawal of the president's nominee for secretary of the Labor Department. Trump's rocky start came up during a news conference at the White House, though he spent much of his time attacking the media. "Russia is fake news," he said, arguing that "the news is fake because so much of the news is fake."



The "Mainstream Media Accountability Survey," which was emailed to people Thursday who had previously signed up for campaign updates, began with a series of relatively straightforward questions about news outlets.

"Do you trust MSNBC to report fairly on Trump's presidency?" the second question asks. Subsequent questions ask the same thing about CNN and Fox News.

But the survey quickly amps up from there. Question 13, for example, crams several disparate issues into one sentence, asking if "political correctness has created biased news coverage on both illegal immigration and radical Islamic terrorism?"

Other questions are strangely confusing — "Do you believe that contrary to what the media says, raising taxes does not create jobs?" — and many seem designed to bait people into giving certain answers.