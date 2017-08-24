The Second-Largest Powerball In US History Was Won By One Woman In Massachusetts

Mavis Wanczyk, 53, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, was announced as the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball, the second largest jackpot in US history and the largest ever won by a single ticket.



"I had a pipe dream and my pipe dream is going to come true. I'm going to retire early," said the mother of two on Thursday.

She called the hospital where she worked for 32 years after she had realized she won. "I called them and told them I will not be coming back," Wanczyk said to laughs.

The winning numbers, announced on Wednesday, were 6, 7, 16, 23, 26, and Powerball 4. Wanczyk said she chose random numbers, along with numbers of personal significance, such as her and her mother's birthday.

She bought the winning ticket at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee.