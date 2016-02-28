Police Officer Killed One Day After She Was Sworn In

Ashley Guindon was killed during her first ever shift as a Virginia police officer. A Pentagon employee has been arrested over her death.

On Friday, Ashley Guindon was sworn in as an officer in the Prince William County Police Department. A day later, she was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Welcome Officers Steven Kendall & Ashley Guindon who were sworn in today & begin their shifts this weekend.Be safe!

Guindon, 28, died during her first shift after she and two other officers — 31-year-old Jesse Hempen and 33-year-old David McKeown — responded to a call of a domestic disturbance in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Saturday shortly after 5:30 p.m. ET.

As they approached the home, police said they were confronted by Ronald Hamilton, 32, who allegedly opened fire.

Hamilton works as an active duty staff sergeant with the Joint Staff Support Center at the Pentagon, military spokeswoman Cindy Your told BuzzFeed News.

He surrendered after additional officers arrived on scene, police said.

The three first responders were taken to hospital in critical condition, but Guindon died from her injuries.

"Our sincere condolences go out to Ashley's family and friends, as well as our fellow officers and department staff," police said in a statement Sunday, adding that the department was in "deep mourning."