Paul Ryan Refuses To Endorse Donald Trump "Right Now"

The highest ranking elected Republican in the country said Thursday he was "not ready" to endorse the candidate. Trump later fired back in a statement.

Paul Ryan, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said Thursday that he was "not ready" to endorse Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

Ryan made the comments during an interview with CNN. He did not rule out eventually endorsing Trump, but said that "at this point I'm just not there right now."

"I think right now he needs to do more to unify this party," Ryan said, adding later that "we hope that our nominee aspires to be Lincoln or Reagan-esque."

Trump became the presumptive nominee of the Republican party after his primary win in Indiana this week, which prompted rivals Ted Cruz and John Kasich to drop out of the race. Cruz and Kasich were the last candidates in a once-crowded Republican field that was never able to overtake Trump — much to the chagrin of many in the Republican establishment.