"The President Stole Your Land": Patagonia Sues Trump After National Monuments Slashed

Outdoor retailers came out swinging after Trump moved to dramatically shrink a pair of national monuments in Utah.

Outdoor retailers slammed President Trump's order to shrink a pair of national monuments in Utah on Monday, including Patagonia, which posted a full-page message on its website bluntly declaring that "The President Stole Your Land."

Patagonia's message, which called Trump's order "an illegal move," took over the company's entire homepage Monday afternoon. It included a link with background information on the two national monuments, and invited visitors to "tell the Administration that they don’t have the authority to take these lands away from you."

The stark message followed Trump's announcement that the government would shrink and split up the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments in southern Utah. The monuments — preserves similar to national parks — had together spanned more than 3 million acres. Under the orders Trump signed Monday, the monuments will be broken into five different entities that collectively include roughly 1.2 million acres.

On Wednesday, the company — as part of a coalition of conservationists, Native Americans, and other groups — filed a lawsuit to block Trump's cuts to the Bears Ears monument.



"The President made the decision without visiting Bears Ears or meeting with tribal leaders," the coalition said in a press release. "Despite his claim that his decision represents the will of the people, the decision only advances the interests of a few, at the expense of many. The Administration received over 3 million public comments this summer, and over 98% of those comments favored keeping the Bears Ears National Monument intact."

Trump's orders are the latest development in a long-running conflict over how to use the vast swaths of publicly owned land in the West. Outdoor retailers like Patagonia have previously sided with conservationists and some Native American organizations in favoring monuments, which they argue protect fragile ecosystems and historical sites. Western conservatives, on the other hand, have argued that national monuments create a slew of regulations that hurt local economies.



In a statement Monday, Patagonia CEO Rose Marcario described Trump's orders as "unlawful actions" that "betray our shared responsibility to protect iconic places for future generations and represent the largest elimination of protected land in American history."

"We’ve fought to protect these places since we were founded and now we’ll continue that fight in the courts," Marcario said.

The suit was filed Wednesday in federal court by Patagonia Works, Utah Diné Bikéyah, Friends of Cedar Mesa, Archaeology Southwest, Conservation Lands Foundation, Access Fund, the Society for Vertebrate Paleontology, and the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Patagonia wasn't the only retailer who opposed the reduction of Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante. On Monday afternoon, REI had also devoted much of its homepage to a banner displaying a rock formation in Bears Ears, as well as message stating "we love our public lands."