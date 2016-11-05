Obama Chides Clinton Crowd For Booing Trump Supporter: "Hold Up! Hold Up!"

BuzzFeed News

"Hold up! Hold up! Hold up!" the president shout over a booing crowd.

By Jim Dalrymple II

Posted on November 4, 2016, at 9:12 p.m. ET

President Obama quiets a crowd in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
President Obama ordered a crowd of Hillary Clinton supporters to calm down and stop booing a Donald Trump supporter at a rally for the Democratic candidate.

Obama was speaking in Fayetteville, North Carolina, when a man dressed in a military uniform and hat stood up in the bleachers, CNN reported. In a video of the moment, the crowd could be heard loudly booing, prompting Obama to repeatedly yell "Hold up! Hold up! Hold up! Hold up!"

"Everybody sit down and be quiet for a second," Obama said. "Now listen up, I'm serious, listen up."

When the crowd quieted down, Obama defended the Trump supporter.

"You've got an older gentleman who is supporting his candidate," Obama said. "He's not doing nothing. You don't have to worry about him."

The US respects free speech, Obama said, and the man should be respected because he may have been a veteran, "was elderly and we gotta respect our elders."

"And fourth of all," Obama added, "don't boo, vote."

Watch video of the moment here:

