Obama Attends Cuban Baseball Game, Does The Wave With Raul Castro

The exhibition game took place at the conclusion of Obama's historic, three-day trip to Cuba. When asked about the deadly attacks in Brussels, Obama defended his decision to attend the game, saying terrorists aim to "disrupt people's ordinary lives."

Obama, who arrived in Cuba on Sunday , sat with his family and Cuban President Raul Castro at the exhibition game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cuban national team. It was the first game between an MLB team and the Cuban team in 17 years.

Obama and Castro could both be seen doing the wave during the game.

Obama said he had been briefed on the attack, but defended the decision to attend the game, saying "the whole premise of terrorism is to try to disrupt people's ordinary lives." He also said that the attack was "just one more example of why the entire world has to unite against these terrorists."

"We are going to continue with the over 60 nations that are pounding ISIL," Obama said, "and we're going to go after them."

Despite Obama's decision to attend the game and remain in Cuba, Republican presidential hopefuls Ted Cruz and John Kasich called on the him to return him.