No, Trump Did Not Unfollow Kellyanne Conway On Twitter

Despite rumors, the president didn't start following Conway until Tuesday evening.

Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway at a dinner on Jan. 19 in Washington, DC.

The internet was abuzz Tuesday with a rumor that Donald Trump had unfollowed his controversial senior advisor Kellyanne Conway on Twitter.



The only problem is, Trump has never followed Kellyanne Conway on Twitter — until late Tuesday.

Throughout much of the election season, Trump famously only followed around 41 Twitter accounts. The accounts were well documented, with multiple news outlets listing and profiling the people Trump followed.

The number of people Trump followed did occasionally fluctuate. In October of 2015, he was reportedly following 44 accounts. And in January, Trump briefly made headlines for following, then quickly unfollowing, the account @EmergencyKittens — which true to its name posts pictures cats.

But at no point throughout the election did anyone document Trump following Conway. The fact that Trump didn't follow Conway was noted by at least one Twitter user back in November.