No Charges For Texas Officer Who Pinned Teen Girl At Pool Party

A Texas grand jury declined Thursday to indict former McKinney police Cpl. Eric Casebolt for his role in breaking up a pool party last summer.

The video — which was viewed millions of times on YouTube — showed Casebolt aggressively grabbing the arm and head of then-15-year-old Dajerria Becton. As two people rushed toward the altercation, Casebolt drew his gun.

The grand jury determined that there wasn't enough evidence to charge former Cpl. Eric Casebolt. The officer, who is white, was filmed aggressively responding to the June 5, 2015, party that was attended by a group of black teenagers.

A grand jury declined Thursday to indict a former McKinney, Texas, police officer who last year pinned a girl to the ground then brandished his gun while breaking up a pool party.

Police were called to the pool party after reports of a “disturbance involving multiple juveniles at the location, who do not live in the area or have permission to be there, refusing to leave,” the McKinney Police Department said at the time.

The incident later prompted protests and claims of discrimination.



Casebolt resigned from the McKinney Police Department four days after the incident. At the time, his attorney Jane Bishkin said he “allowed his emotions to get the better of him" after responding to a pair of stressful calls.

“He never intended to mistreat anyone, but was only reacting to a situation and the challenges it presented," Bishkin said last year.



However, the same day Casebolt resigned, McKinney Police Chief Greg Conley called the incident “indefensible" and said Casebolt “came into the call out of control."

Mills said a thorough investigation followed the incident, and that officials reviewed other videos showing what happened before Casebolt pinned the girl to the ground.

He also said that Casebolt was waiting to apply to other jobs and "has not been up to much" while the case played out. Mills did not know if Casebolt plans to pursue future law enforcement positions, but said the case's outcome would make that easier.

"He’s doing good," Mills added, "but he’s doing better now that this has happened."