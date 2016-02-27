#NeverTrump Trends Worldwide In Revolt Against Donald Trump
Hours after the Republican frontrunner scored a major endorsement from Chris Christie, thousands of people took to Twitter to say why they won't vote for Trump.
Donald Trump has won three straight election victories, secured a major endorsement from Chris Christie, and appears to be moving toward the Republican presidential nomination. But on Friday, thousands spoke out on Twitter, vowing to never vote for him.
The #NeverTrump hashtag grew rapidly Friday evening, eliciting tweets from across the political spectrum to become the top trend on Twitter not only in the U.S., but worldwide.
Criticism of Trump touched on an array of topics, including his contentious relationship with the Latino community.
And the way he has campaigned for the GOP nomination.
Others questioned Trump's past financial activities.
Some echoed Marco Rubio's attacks Friday on Trump's spelling errors:
The hashtag included multiple references to Nazi Germany.
The hashtag rose to prominence just hours after former Mexican President Vicente Fox said Trump "reminds me of Hitler."
And plenty of references to Trump's famous ego.
Some people used the hashtag to criticize Trump's comments about toward those with special needs.
And some people just really seemed to dislike Trump.
Jim Dalrymple is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
