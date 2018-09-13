"It Looked Like Armageddon:" One Person Has Been Killed As Fires And Explosions Destroy Dozens Of Homes Near Boston

Tens of thousands of people were urged to evacuate as dozens of homes and buildings were engulfed in flames.

One person was killed and more than a dozen injured after a series of large explosions rocked neighborhoods near Boston on Thursday.

Dozens of homes were engulfed in flames in the towns of Lawrence, North Andover, and surrounding communities about 30 miles north of central Boston. Massachusetts State Police tweeted that there were 70 different incidents in the area.

Leonel Rondon, 18, from Lawrence, was killed when an explosion caused a chimney to collapse on his car, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital but died of his injuries around 8:30pm. Gov. Charlie Baker offered his condolences on Twitter.



This has been an incredibly difficult day for everyone. I ask everyone to think of the family of Leonel Rondon who lost a loved one today, and to pray for everyone who has been injured.

Though the cause of the fires was still under investigation Thursday evening, Andover Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said in an interview on CNN that "it's our understanding that it has to do with gas pressure." As many as 33,000 people in the town were urged to evacuate, and Flanagan said he had never seen any comparable situation.

"This is historic," he added. Lawrence General Hospital said it treated 13 victims for injuries including smoke inhalation and "blast trauma". One person in a critical condition was transferred to a Boston trauma center.

Police advised anyone with gas service in the towns of Lawrence, North Andover, and Andover to "evacuate their homes immediately if they have not already done so."



Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield told reporters Thursday night that 50 firefighting vehicles and 20 ambulances responded to the scene. "I’ve been in the fire service for almost 39 years and I’ve never seen anything like this in my entire career," he said. "It looked like Armageddon."

Mansfield described the fires as "an overwhelming event" and said his crews would put out one structure fire then walk outside and "find the next building on fire as well." Andover and other communities were working with the local utility company Columbia Gas to determine the cause of the explosions. Police said that electricity was being shut off across the area, and also cautioned people to be wary of gas odors.

Officials repeatedly declined to say how many residents in total were evacuated. Gov. Charlie Baker said at a press conference that gas lines in the area were being depressurized Thursday evening.

As the fires burned, local media reported that resources were spread thin and some houses were burning without crews being able to respond.

Aerial video showed multiple homes and buildings engulfed in flames. At least one home appeared to have had its walls blown out, and debris was scattered across a lawn outside the house.

