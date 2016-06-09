Murder Charge Dropped Against Sister Who Drove Twin Off Cliff In Hawaii

A judge ruled there was not enough evidence to support a second-degree murder change against Alexandria Duval for driving off a 200-foot cliff, killing her sister.

Alexandria Duval stood in court Monday, her arm in a sling, as prosecutors said she intentionally killed her identical twin sister, Anastasia, by driving off a 200-foot cliff in Maui.

But on Wednesday — in a twist that even her own defense attorney had not anticipated — a judge threw out the case. District Court Judge Blaine Kobayashi ruled that prosecutors did not present enough evidence to support a second-degree murder charge, the Associated Press reported.

Alexandria's attorney, Todd Eddins, said the day before that he expected the hearing to move smoothly to the next phase of the case, an arraignment, given the low bar prosecutors have to meet when presenting evidence that it should go forward.

Prosecutors declined to comment on the case Wednesday to BuzzFeed News and Eddins did not immediately return requests for comment.

The murder charge was filed Monday and was the culmination of a bizarre case that began when the Duval sisters careened over a 200-foot cliff in a Ford Explorer. Moments before the crash, a group of Boy Scouts saw the 37-year-old women arguing inside the vehicle. The car then quickly accelerated and smashed through a stone wall before plunging into the volcanic rock below.