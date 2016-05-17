Megyn Kelly And Donald Trump Meet For Interview After Long-Running Feud The presumptive Republican nominee has repeatedly attacked the Fox News host, calling her "crazy" and saying she had "blood coming out of her… wherever." During Tuesday's interview, Trump admitted he has "regrets." Twitter

Getty Images / AP Donald Trump, left, and Megyn Kelly sat down for an interview that aired on May 17.

Donald Trump and Fox News host Megyn Kelly's highly-anticipated interview aired Tuesday night in a primetime network broadcast — their first one-on-one after months of bitter feuding. The taped sit-down between the two — widely hailed as a reconciliation — was part of a special on the Fox network. During the conversation, Kelly pointed to Trump's power and influence, then confronted him about his frequent attacks against her — attacks in which Trump referred to the host as a "bimbo" and "crazy."

Here's video of the moment @megynkelly confronted @realDonaldTrump over the "Bimbo" retweets

Trump responded to the question by cringing, then saying "excuse me." "Over your life Megyn you've been called a lot worse," he added. The interview between the candidate and the host of Fox News' The Kelly File came after nearly 10 months of friction between the two. The conflict began after an August Republican debate during which Kelly confronted Trump about some of his controversial comments, including calling women "fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals." After the debate, Trump responded by criticizing the moderators and saying Kelly had "blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her... wherever." Kelly refused to apologize for the line of questioning, arguing it was "tough but fair." The spat then continued into 2016, with with Trump referring to Kelly as "Crazy Megyn" and skipping another debate hosted by Fox. Kelly called the situation "bizarre" and hit back when Trump slammed her on Twitter.

.@realDonaldTrump - Facts matter. (From #thekellyfile - Nov 2d).

Fox News — a network known for its friendly relationship with conservative figures — also slammed Trump, saying "his extreme, sick obsession with her is beneath the dignity of a presidential candidate who wants to occupy the highest office in the land." On Tuesday, Kelly again defended her debate question about Trump's comments. Trump defended himself by saying the debate was his first one ever, and that the question was the first "I've ever been asked." "I'm saying to myself, 'I've got two more hours of this,'" he recalled. Kelly also questioned Trump Tuesday about the tone of his campaign, noting his frequent rhetorical attacks against various people. Trump responded by saying that he was generally responding to people attacking him, but admitted that "absolutely, I have regrets." "Absolutely I could have done certain things different," Trump told Kelly. However, he added that if he hadn't conducted "myself in the way I've done I don't think I would have been successful."

I will be live tweeting my interview with @megynkelly on the Fox Network tonight at 8! Enjoy!

Kelly had previously previewed a clip of the interview on The Late Show, saying it was a chance to "sit down, clear the air" and discuss Trump's "temperament."

The interview with Trump opened a new frontier for Kelly, whose contract with the Fox News Channel ends next year. Many observers believe Kelly could leave the network, and according to CNN the Trump interview is Fox News CEO Roger Ailes' attempt to give Kelly a Barbara Walters-like space. Other topics Kelly and Trump discussed in the interview include his favorite movies and books — Citizen Kane and All Quiet on the Western Front, respectively — and his Twitter practices. Trump also sat down with an interview Tuesday with Reuters. During the conversation, the candidate said that if elected he would meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un in an attempt to halt the country's nuclear program. "I would speak to him, I would have no problem speaking to him," Trump said. Trump went on to tell Reuters he would renegotiate the U.N. Paris climate deal that was reached in December, and that he would dismantle financial reforms rolled out after the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008. "I would say it'll be close to a dismantling of Dodd-Frank," Trump said, referring to the reforms. "Dodd-Frank is a very negative force, which has developed a very bad name."