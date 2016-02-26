Man Kills Four People, Then Himself After Standoff In Washington

A man in Mason County, Washington, called an officer Friday to say he had shot four people. He later took his own life after a standoff with authorities.

Police in Mason County, Washington, got a call Friday morning from a man saying he had killed four people. Then, after an hours-long standoff, the man killed himself in front of officers.

The incident began around 9 a.m. when a man called police saying he had shot two children, a woman, and one other person, Mason County Sheriff's chief criminal deputy Ryan Scurling told BuzzFeed News.

Scurling added that the man did not call 911, but instead dialed a direct number to a deputy with whom he had had past interactions.

Law enforcement arrived at the scene, a home in Belfair, Washington, about an hour and a half from Seattle.

The ensuing standoff — which eventually included SWAT officers and trained hostage negotiators — lasted nearly three hours, Scurling said.

Images from the scene showed heavily armed officers staging in a wooded area.

The shooter refused to speak with anybody but the deputy he initially called, Scurley said. That officer's name has not been released.

"This was an evil person," Scurling said.