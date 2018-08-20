Christopher Lee Watts was arrested just a day after he told a local TV station that he hoped his wife was "somewhere safe right now and with the kids."

A Colorado man accused of murdering his pregnant wife and two young daughters told investigators that he strangled his spouse after seeing that she had done the same to their children, according to court documents that were unsealed on Monday.

Prosecutors charged Christopher Lee Watts, 33, with five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of a pregnancy, and three counts of tampering with dead bodies. Court documents allege Watts killed his wife, 34-year-old Shanann Watts, and their daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, early on Aug. 13.



The killings allegedly happened after Watts told Shanann he wanted to separate. According to a police affidavit, Watts told investigators that after the conversation ended he found Shanann "actively strangling Celeste" while Bella was lying nearby, turning blue and sprawled out on a bed.

"Chris said he went into a rage and ultimately strangled Shanann to death," the affidavit adds.

Afterward, Chris allegedly told investigators that he loaded all three bodies into his truck and disposed of them at an "oil work site."

"Chris said he buried Shanann near two oil tanks and dumped the girls inside the oil tanks," the affidavit states.

Despite Watts' alleged description of the incident, prosecutors charged him with killing all three victims.