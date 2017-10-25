DNA Evidence And Text Messages Raise New Questions About California Mom's Mysterious Kidnapping

Police released a slew of new details Wednesday in Sherri Papini's disappearance, most of which raise more questions than answers about the abduction.

A Northern California mom who vanished for more than three weeks after going for a jog was abducted and found to have male DNA on her clothing, despite describing her captors as two women, police revealed Wednesday nearly a year after her disappearance.



Sherri Papini, a then-34-year-old mother of two, also exchanged text messages with a "male acquaintance" shortly before her 2016 disappearance, though police have interviewed the man and say he is not a suspect in the case.

The DNA and text messages are among a slew of new details police released Wednesday, most of which raise more questions than answers about the case that captivated the nation after Papini was found on Thanksgiving 2016 lying beside a road in California's Yolo County. And despite the new information, the case remains unsolved nearly a year after it began.

The new information, which Shasta County Sheriff's Sgt. Brian Jackson released in a statement, reveals Papini was spotted after the abduction by a truck driver, then taken to a hospital where police found the DNA of two people on her. Papini had been missing for 22 days when she was found.

Jackson told BuzzFeed News that the DNA belonged to a man and a woman. The man's DNA was found on Papini's clothing, while the woman's was on her body, though investigators are still determining what other information, if any, they can extrapolate from the samples. Investigators have ruled out the possibility that the man's DNA came from Papini's husband, and Jackson said police also do not believe it came from the truck driver or emergency responders.

Previously, police said Papini was abducted by two HIspanic women armed with a handgun. Papini told investigators one of the women was older and the other younger, but was able to provide only limited details about their appearance and said they kept their faces covered.



On Wednesday, the FBI released sketches of the two women.