Here's How Lawmakers Are Responding To Trump's Airstrikes In Syria

Both Democrats and Republicans praised President Trump's action in response to this week's deadly chemical attack. But critics questioned the legality and wisdom of the move.

The strike, which involved dozens of Tomahawk cruise missiles, targeted an airfield that the Syrian government used to launch a deadly chemical attack earlier this week. In the aftermath of the strike, prominent Republicans largely praised the action.

The response from US lawmakers was mixed Thursday night after President Trump ordered airstrikes against Syria.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called the strike "appropriate and just."

Senator Marco Rubio, another Republican who has long called for military intervention in Syria's civil war, said in a statement that the strike "will hopefully diminish" Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's "capacity to commit atrocities against innocent civilians."

Some Democrats also voiced their support for the strikes. Senator Ben Cardin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations committee, said the move sent "a clear signal that the United States will stand up for internationally accepted norms and rules against chemical weapons."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was cautiously optimistic as well, saying that making sure Assad knows he will "pay a price is the right thing to do."

Dick Durbin, the Senate's second-highest ranking Democrat, called the strike a "measured response to the Syrian nerve gas atrocity."

US Rep. Brad Sherman, a California Democrat, told BuzzFeed News that he thought the strikes were an appropriate move.

Sherman, a Democrat on the Foreign Affairs committee, said Thursday night that the 59 Tomahawk missiles launched by the US had “hit a particular air base from which we believe the chemical weapons were employed."

“The bad news is there may have very well been Russian servicemen at the airbase,” Sherman said.

He added there had not yet been a classified briefing on the matter, but called the the strike appropriate.

"It doesn’t solve Syria or come even close, but it does send a message,” Sherman said. “This limited option will at least serve to protect international law with regard to chemical weapons.”